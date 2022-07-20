Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are two of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. That is one of the reasons why their alleged relationship was such a topic of discussion back in the days. Much has been said about their relationship but there are only a handful that are factually correct. Years later, in the year 2018, reports suggested that Aishwarya signed the film Josh opposite Shah Rukh Khan because of her alleged ex Salman.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Josh was a 2000 film which fell in the romance-drama genre. The movie was directed by Mansoor Khan and apart from SRK and Aish, also featured actors like Chandrachur Singh and Sharad Kapoor, amongst others. The plot of this film revolved around two siblings, who are twins, and their journey through love, life, and conflict.

Advertisement

According to a report by Bollywood Spy, the casting of Josh was slightly different originally and Chandrachur Singh was not even a part of the film. The initial lineup included Salman Khan and he was the one to be cast in place of Singh for the character Rahul. However, Salman allegedly left the film by choice and that was when Chandrachur came into the picture.

The same report also says that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took up the role of Shirley only because Salman Khan was a part of it. Even though Shah Rukh Khan was the USP of the film, her reasons for doing it was her then boyfriend.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon be seen playing a key role in the upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan: 1. The movie has been directed by Mani Ratnam and stars actors like Vikram and Trisha in key roles. The teaser of the film was recently dropped by the makers and it has already been creating a lot of hype on social media.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pregnant? Netizens Question As They Spot Her With Abhishek Bachchan, ‘Pregnancy Itni Kya Chupani?’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram