Recently, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the Bay with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. While the mother-daughter duo twinned in all-black attire, the Bol Bachchan actor opted for a Lavender hoodie. Keeping the COVID-19 protocols, the family was seen sporting black masks as they made their way out of the Mumbai airport. However, with her latest spotting, the internet is convinced that the actress could be pregnant with 2nd child.

Aishwarya and Abhishek are currently parenting Aaradhya, whom they welcomed in November 2011 after tying the knot in 2007.

For her airport look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported a long black oversized one-piece dress which she paired with an overcoat. Letting her hair down she completed her look with multicolour runners. But what caught netizens’ eyes was the way she was carrying herself. As the actress was seen holding her overcoat, again and again, netizens are convinced that the actress might be pregnant and is hiding it.

Commenting on Aishwarya Rai’s video a user wrote, “Pregnancy itni kya chupani,” while another asked, “Is she pregnant”. “Is she pregnant? That’s why she is covering herself” read another comment. Check out the video below:

While we don’t know what the truth is, if netizens’ assumptions turn out to be true then it’s surely raining babies in B-town. As Aishwarya is not the only actress who’s making headlines for expecting a baby, others who are also on the list are Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Rumours are a strong buzz that Kareena Kapoor, who’s currently having a gala time with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons- Taimur and Jeh is expecting baby no 3. While there’s no confirmation on the same, it is her photos from the trip that are making a lot of noise.

Coming back to Aish, we shall wait for the couple to make the official announcement.

