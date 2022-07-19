Hrithik Roshan is currently in a happy space with his girlfriend Saba Azad. For the past few months, the duo has been painting the town red with spottings. Rumours of Saba and Hrithik being a couple began to make headlines ever since they were snapped coming out of an eatery holding hands, a couple of times. Not a single day goes by when the lovebirds grab everyone’s attention and become the talk of the town.

While the reports of them getting married soon often make headlines, here’s why the actor is likely to get married to her. Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan and both are currently co-parenting their kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Reportedly, years back, the famous celebrity astrologer Bejan Daruwala had predicted that the Mohenjo Daro actor will tie the knot once again. Bejan had predicted this sometime after the actor’s divorce with Sussanne Khan and revealed to a tabloid Mumbai Mirror that HR has a chance of 2nd marriage in his horoscope chart.

Soon after these reports resurface on social media, tongues went wagging that the duo is getting married soon. Well, there are no reports of tying the knot anytime soon and it is yet to be seen if they decided. A while back, a report also stated that marriage is currently not on HR or Saba’s mind.

A source close to the couple revealed to India Today, “Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in a happy relationship. They spend a lot of time together and are also seen going on holidays. Saba is on very cordial and good terms with Sussanne and has also grown close to Hrithik’s kids. However, Saba and Hrithik are in no rush to get married. They take it each day as it comes. They are enjoying their time together right now. They are figuring out if they want to get married.”

Earlier a source had revealed to the same portal, “Saba and Sussanne are regularly in touch. Sussanne loves the songs, and especially the ballads Saba writes. Saba often shares little things she’s written with Sussanne just to get feedback. Hrithik too loves Saba’s musical creations. Even Hrithik’s kids, Rhehaan and Hridhaan, have taken to Saba. Hrithik’s mom and sister are very fond of Saba too.”

Well, the news of them getting married today or tomorrow will keep making headlines, but we shall wait for the couple to make an official whenever they decide to do so or maybe not?

