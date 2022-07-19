Kapil Sharma’s comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show has a huge fan following itself. The show is very beloved not only by the Indian audience but also by those staying in other countries. Just a while back the show went off the air as the members went out on an international tour.

Since then many fans are missing the laughter bouts the show gave them each weekend, well, fans, here’s a piece of great news for you. The show is all set to be back on the air. Yes, you read that right!

A few days earlier it was revealed that The Kapil Sharma Show was making a comeback on Sony TV way sooner than expected. Now, a fresh report on the same by Tellychakkar once again caught our attention and this time a launch date for the new episodes has been revealed.

Recently, Kapil Sharma and his team are on a North America tour. After a few months of break from the Television industry and wrapping their international tour, Kapil and his team are soon going to be back with some new exciting episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. According to their exclusive, the show will go on air from September 3rd. Isn’t that just great news?!

Well, this was sooner than expected but nevertheless, it’s great news for the fans out there. According to the same reports, new actors will be joining the other members, however, nothing about that has been revealed yet.

For now, we can rejoice in the fact that everyone’s favourite comedy show is about to be back with a new season!

Are you excited to see another new season of The Kapil Sharma Show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

