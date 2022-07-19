Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has some of the most loyal fans as many are still hooked on the show. Other than the story, even actors have created a special place in fans’ hearts. Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali who played Sonu, charms everyone with her social media posts, however, her new look has sent netizens into a tizzy as many are trolling her while some are comparing her with a Stranger Things character Eleven. Scroll below to read more.

For the unversed, the character mentioned above is played by young Hollywood star Millie Bobby Brown. The 4th season recently wrapped leaving so much to explore for the 5th and final season.

Coming back to the topic, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali remained in the limelight even after she quit the hit comedy daily soap. Her social media posts are loved by many and her dreadlocks were a fan favourite. However, the actress recently shocked everyone with her short hair look and many are left disappointed with it.

Reacting to the chopped hair of Nidhi Bhanushali, a user wrote, “Kya kr liya tumne khudka haal,” another wrote, “Bt ur deadlock’s were awesome!!,” a third commented, “Oh no yours hairs.. Y,” a fourth user wrote, “Achi bhali ek or sunder stree soopnakha hogai Baal katwane ki kya zaroort thi ek bar musse bat to krleti pgl,” a fifth commented, “Takla q banayi yr so bad.”

There were some, who compared her new look to Stranger Things character Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown). “I think Indian stranger things is on the way,” another user wrote, “she is Indian Eleven,” a third wrote, “Eleven from stranger things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

If you don’t know, Palak Sidhwani replaced Nidhi Bhanushali from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she plays Sonu, daughter of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide and Madhavi Bhide, she’s the only female member of Tapu Sena of Gokuldhaam Society.

