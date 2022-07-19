Akshay Kumar and Samantha Prabhu are breaking the internet with their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7. This was one pair that we didn’t see coming together but they’re so much fun that we could be obsessed with them. Scroll below for how their sizzling chemistry has grabbed attention and why fans are hilariously tagging Twinkle Khanna.

As most know, Koffee With Karan Season 7 kickstarted last month. The first two episodes witnessed Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan as the celebrity guests. There have been a lot of gossipy scoops along with conversations around nepotism and so much more!

Karan Johar has unveiled the trailer of the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 and it looks super fun. The first clip itself witnesses Akshay Kumar lifting South beauty Samantha Prabhu as they grace the stage. She furthermore went on to react to the action by the Raksha Bandhan actor and excitingly said “I’m not complaining.”

In the later half of the trailer, Samantha Prabhu and Akshay Kumar could be seen pulling the legs of Karan Johar as they blame him for “unhappy marriages.” There are some fun questions in the rapid-fire round and quirky scenarios in the other sections and it’s all too much entertaining to miss.

Netizens couldn’t help but notice the sizzling chemistry and began tagging Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna in the comment section.

A user wrote, “In harkaton k baad akshay ne yaqeenan twinkle se maar khai hogi.”

“Dude @samantharuthprabhuoffl i strongly believe @akshaykumar is into you😂@twinklerkhanna where are you?” another wrote.

Another joked, “Akshay Kumar k maze Hain….”

“Tod na dena Sam ko Akshay,” a fan joked.

What is your take on the sizzling chemistry between Samantha Prabhu and Akshay Kumar?

