Akshay Kumar is famous for releasing multiple movies in a single year and that is the main reason why his filmography looks longer than most actors in Bollywood. If you are a fan of the actor, you are probably well versed with the fact that he finishes every movie in a handful of days contrary to the long shooting schedules that a few people from the industry follow. In the most recent turn of events, an announcement was made about his next project, Capsule Gill, which also happens to be a biopic.

For the unversed, Akshay was previously seen playing the lead role in Samrat Prithviraj, which did not exactly bring in the numbers at the box office. Akki’s work in the movie also got mixed responses which was one of the reasons for the movie’s power numbers. His next film, Raksha Bandhan is expected to bring about some change as the trailer has garnered good reviews so far and the director Anand L Rai also enjoys a massive following amongst the Bollywood buff.

It was announced on July 10th that Akshay Kumar’s next project will be titled Capsule Gill and will be based on the life of a mining engineer named Jaswant Singh Gill who saved 65 lives. Akshay’s look from the movie has already been going viral and he can be seen donning a turban and a heavy beard to fit the role.

The announcement, however, has left a part of the internet unimpressed as some people feel that Akshay Kumar is taking up too many back-to-back projects. A few people even resorted to trolling him about the same and some have already established that the movie will be a flop. Have a look at a few of the reactions.

Teen flop ke baad akal aa hi gayi aapko — BRIJESH MISHRA (@BRIJESH16950850) July 9, 2022

Canadian 🐕 Akshay ekdam #charliechaplin lag raha h #SamratPrithviraj me… Ekdam NAKLI LUKKHA CONFUSED Fraud BHADWA… Hahahaha 🤣😅😅🤣🤣 Bichaara @yrf .. Bilkul flop movie h only due to LUKKHA AKSHAY… — Ramesh Kumar (@RameshK45967820) July 9, 2022

You are on a hatrick…3rd flop coming up… — Zoya (@Zoya03992458) July 9, 2022

#CapsuleGill again #AkshayKumar looks fake as Chinese products. Hope his looks again don't flop the film. If #AkshayKumar continues to be adamant about finish of every film schedule in 45 days then all his solo films are bound to flop. — KD (@healingbystones) July 9, 2022

What do you think about Akshay Kumar’s Capsule Gill? Let us know in the comments.

