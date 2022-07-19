Rapper Badshah has created his own niche since he entered the music industry. Although he has some loyal fan base but there are haters too. However, now he has stopped being serious and takes a jib at criticism in a most hilarious way. Meanwhile, the singer will be seen getting accused of making senseless songs by a fake Javed Akhtar, but his reply seems like he’s actually taking a dig at the legendary lyricist.

Amazon is bringing a very unique chat show where top industry artists will be accused of various things. The show has Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma as lawyers, while social media sensation Kusha Kapila will be the judge. On the other hand, Paritosh Tripathi, Dr Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra and Gopal Dutt will be adding fun to the show.

Titled, Case Toh Banta, the comedy chat show will also feature, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and others. Meanwhile, in the promo shared by the makers on Instagram, a fake Javed Akhtar (played by Sanket Bhosale) can be heard mocking Badshah for the songs he makes and even calls them senseless.

Badshah in his witty way, didn’t leave a chance to give a perfect reply and said, “Hum chahe jaise bhi gaane bana rahe hai. Kam se kam apne gaano mein sach toh bol rahe hai. Aapke gaano mein nihayti jooth hota tha,” he adds, “Kya dekhte ho…soorat tumhari… woh soorat toh dekh hi nahi raha.” Hearing this Sudesh makes a perfect comeback and says, “Hum jagah ki baat kar rahe hai…Surat.” This leaves everyone in splits including the rapper.

Even Anil Kapoor was seen having fun on the show and taking a hilarious dig at Kusha Kapila, the actor says, “Yeh social media pata nahi apne aap ko kya samajhte hai.” While Ritesh Deshmukh adds, “Kaisa career hai aapka jo net pack khatam hote hi chala jaata hai.”

Sharing the promo on Instagram, the makers wrote, “ab court me hoga bas, HUMOR! HUMOR!, Case Toh Banta Hai arrives on 29 July.”

