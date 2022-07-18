Global artist Nora Fatehi redefined the entertainment business and always manages to create a stir with everything she does – The international performer, who’s been a torchbearer on home turf, has not only amassed fans across the globe and across different demographics but also seems to be a favorite with some of Bollywood’s most popular stars.

It was only recently that Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor visited the sets of ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ to promote their upcoming film Shamsheera and voiced out how they missed Nora Fatehi’s presence on set. Millennial star and heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor even mentioned how he is a huge Nora Fatehi fan, speaking volumes for her popularity –

This comes as no surprise since most guests on the reality show have always spoken highly of Nora and expressed their wish to share the stage with her – The pop culture icon apart from being one of the most sought-after performers, both in India and overseas is also the most followed Arab-African artist in the world and one of the most followed Bollywood artists in the world.

Nora Fatehi is enjoying a great phase in her career, with the recent success of their international single ‘Dirty Little Secret’ and with her fans celebrating ‘Dilbar Day’ earlier this month. The multi-talented artist became an overnight sensation when she first appeared in ‘Dilbar’ also cementing her position as the world’s first Arab-African artist to cross 1 billion views on YouTube.

