Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar’s cult show Koffee With Karan season 7 had an awesome start just like the rest of its previous seasons. The second episode was filled with hot piping tea spilt by the show’s guest stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

However, it now looks like the show and its host KJo has now landed in huge trouble, and this time it’s not for any Bollywood controversy but plagiarism. Yes, you read that absolutely right. Read on to know what we are talking about.

The second episode starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan is making headlines on social media for the fun of the two young actresses while spilling exciting deets and playing the famous rapid-fire round and other exciting quiz games with host Karan Johar. However, recently journalist and writer Manya Lohit Ahuja has accused KJo and his show Koffee With Karan of plagiarism.

Taking it to Twitter, journalist and writer Manya Lohit claimed that a recent segment on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan was lifted from her original content. She also claimed that KJo picked her content without seeking her permission and has also not given her any due credits for it. For the unversed, the segment being talked about is where KJo had asked Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to guess the names of films during a quiz.

Posting video and proof on her Twitter handle, the journalist penned, “So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IPI started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? If you lift the copy, give the credit.”

So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? pic.twitter.com/5RYlz6AvGj — BITCHcoin (@mushroomgalouti) July 15, 2022

She also added, “If you lift the copy, give the credit? @karanjohar @shreemiverma @DisneyPlusHS @StarWorldIndia https://t.co/IfN7NcTj4j”

Yikes! That’s some grave accusation. However, KJo and his team are yet to give clarifications on these allegations.

What are your thoughts on these allegations? Do you think Karan Johar copied a whole format and used it in the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

