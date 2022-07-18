Rashami Desai has come a long way in her career and has impressed everyone with her acting prowess. Recently, the actress appeared in a couple of episodes of Naagin 6 but currently, she is away from the small screen. However, she keeps on impressing her fans with social media posts. Meanwhile, there are times when she receives online hate and get backlashed for various reasons and now she is getting fat-shamed for gaining weight. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

In a recent Instagram post, the former Bigg Boss contestant took up a fitness challenge and said that Bollywood beauties Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty inspire her to be fit. Her caption didn’t go well as netizens feel she’s doing the opposite and not taking her fitness seriously, not just haters even her fans are now calling out the actress for the same.

Sharing her fitness video on social media, Rashami Desai wrote, “If you never try, you will never know. PS: @malaikaaroraofficial & @theshilpashetty you two are my #MAJORGOALS when it comes to fitness & everything nice.” Soon her video went viral, the Uttaran fame started receiving flak from netizens who feels she’s not fit and not taking her health seriously

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Reacting to the video of Rashami Desai, a user wrote, “Ab jisse inspired ho, unko dekh k patli bhi hojao janu,” another wrote, “What’s the use of doing fitness reel when you yourself don’t take fitness seriously and are just gaining more and more weight?,” a third commented, “Hope you take fitness seriously and lose some weight. Many of your fans are disappointed because instead of losing weight, you are just gaining more and more weight. Please lose some weight and take fitness seriously,” a fourth commented, “Etna kerne ke bad bhi motapa kam Nehi ho reha hai,” a fifth wrote, “The more you do vacations more you are gaining weight..rashmi plz focus baba.”

While a fan seems highly disappointed with the actress and put up a lengthy note, that reads, “Instead of losing weight, you have put on more weight. It’s upsetting to see you not taking fitness seriously. So many celebrities lose weight in just few months but with you, it just looks like impossible thing to do. I and many other fans have lost all hope in you. I don’t know if you take pride in just not listening to others or nobody gives you right advice/reality check. Hope you realize this soon that you are just ruining yourself and start taking fitness seriously and improve yourself otherwise nothing good can ever happen to you be it professionally or personally.”

Let us know in the comments, do you also think Rashami Desai needs to look after her weight gain or do you think she is fit?

