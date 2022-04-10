Rashami Desai has been in the industry for over a decade and has seen a lot of changes in how the industry and people have changed in it. Over the years, the actress has been part of some successful daily soaps and reality shows. Although she has impressed everyone with her talent but trollers and haters find a way to degrade someone’s image. In a recent chat, the former Bigg Boss contestant spoke about the first time she was trolled.

The actress made her Hindi debut with the 2006 mythological show Ravan, followed by a double role in Pari Hoon Main. She gained popularity after working in Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak. Desai ventured into the OTT space with the short film Tamas and later made her web debut with Tandoor. Apart from Bigg Boss, she has participated in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Nach Baliye, among others.

Recently while promoting her music video titled Parwah with Neha Bhasin, Rashami Desai recalled when she was trolled or faced judgement for the first time. She told Bollywood Bubble, “I think somebody had trolled me for my clothes that I was wearing on the red carpet. Arre yeh toh aunty lag rahi hai, yeh toh behenji lag rahi hai (She is looking like an aunty, she looks like a behenji).”

Rashami Desai added, “And that time, it was new. Tab Instagram naya naya aa raha tha, Facebook was on peak (That time, Instagram was the new thing coming up. Facebook was on the peak). Mujhe phir gussa aaya (I got angry). Phir then I realised that people don’t know behind the camera what I am going through and facing. They just know the glamour.”

The Uttaran star continued saying, “Now people are changed and they’re ready to see. Now, people, even more, connect with me because of the reality shows I have been a part of. And safe bhi lagta hai mujhe kahi baar (I even feel safe at times).”

“Kyunki, main agar kahi jaati hun, toh mujhe aise lagta hai, the people who have seen me, all my shows, they connect with me very personally. (Because, if I travel somewhere, I feel, the people who have seen me, all my shows, they connect with me very personally),” Rashami Desai concluded.

