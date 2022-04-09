Two drama queens of the industry Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant make the news almost every day. Although they never fail to amaze their fans with their antics, on the other hand, people find a way to troll them. Majorly, the two actresses get online hate for their dressing sense and yet again they are grabbing eyeballs over their outfits at Bigg Boss fame Nishant Bhat’s birthday party.

For the unversed, Bhat and Javed were contestants of Karan Johar’s BB OTT, while Rakhi met Nishant in Salman Khan’s BB15. They often used to argue over who is more entertaining in the history of BB but ended up becoming good friends after coming out of the house.

Meanwhile, both Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant are known for their unique dressing sense and always grab everyone’s attention wherever they go. Most recent they arrived together at dancer/choreographer Nishant Bhat’s birthday bash posed and showed their bond in front of the paparazzi. Now that their pictures and videos from the celebration are going viral, the actresses are also getting trolled for their unusual outfits.

Reacting to Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant’s bond, a user wrote, “Event is downgraded..karan johar sochta rahega guest list kaun sala banaya . mai dobara aise event mai aaunga nahi sala ,” another wrote, “Perfect combination….both are perfect for each other,” a third user wrote, “Rakhi WWF wali lag rahi hai,” a fourth user wrote, “2 kumbh me bichhdi chudel,” a fifth user commented, “Didn’t they fought with each other like some days ago?.”

Earlier while talking to the paparazzi, Urfi had opened up about constantly being compared to Rakhi, she told, “Whatever she does, she doesn’t care about anyone. I mean today she is earning well for herself so I think she is an inspiration in many ways. I don’t mind being compared to her, it’s actually an honour. She came from zero and now she is where she is. I don’t mind being compared with her, I don’t like putting women down.”

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant’s unique bond?

