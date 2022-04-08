Recently, the makers of RRR hosted the success bash for RRR as it crossed the 1000 crore mark globally. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR was announced blockbuster as it continued to shatter many records at the box office. At the success party, who’s who from Bollywood and from the media fraternity, were invited and inside pics and videos have made their way to the web.

Rakhi Sawant set the red carpet on fire in an orange dress which she paired with a golden braided wig. The actress has been posting photos and videos from the event which has caught netizens’ attention for all the right reasons.

In one of the videos, Rakhi Sawant is seen talking to and praising Jr NTR and Ram Charan on the success of RRR. However, later when she moved to Karan Johar to record him, he looked away and continued his chat with some other guests at the party. Ever since the video has surfaced, netizens feel that the filmmaker has royally ignored Rakhi. Karan Johar has become the talk of the town and is getting trolled for his behvaiour with Rakhi.

A comment by a user read, “Karan Johar is behaving like he is more busy than ntr n ramcharan.” While a netizen wrote, “Difference between the 2 industries is stark here…”Another comment read, “Learn how to respect others first how Tarak and Charan responding.”

A user also wrote, “@karanjohar dude you behaved like she’s invisible…. Do you even remember when you called her on your show to interview her….. Maybe you need someone from Hollywood to acknowledge their existence…. This is the problem with most Bollywood celebrities, They’re just Hollywood “Wanna Be’s” …. You treated Kangana the same way and today she has a Y class Security… don’t think so high of yourself, stay humble…. @rakhisawant2511 you’re amazing and self made, don’t make people like him disrespect you….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

“Atleast she have manners how to meet with others nd chichora karan johar attitude dekho pagal ausa kr k khud hi gir gaya aur jo famous hain unn ka attitude dekho…” said a netizen.

Well, Rakhi was quick to clear the air that Karan didn’t ignore her but was busy to respond. Commenting on the video, Rakhi wrote, “Karan johar bhai is the best he never ever ignore me never loves me so much.When I was making a video that time he was very busy talking to Jr NTR thank you so much”

