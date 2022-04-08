The entire industry is excited to witness Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tie the knot. As per the gossip mill, it’s happening next week and the preparations are in full swing. The venue has been finalized as RK Studio while other small functions will take place at the banquet hall of the actor’s building. But is it really happening? Shahid Kapoor reacts to the reports.

It was just yesterday when Alia’s publicist along with the head of security and her manager were spotted at Ranbir’s house. They were reportedly doing a recce of RK’s residence where a few wedding festivities are set to take place. Kapoor has also reportedly booked the banquet of his building for the next week. The festivities will reportedly begin on the 14th of April.

Asked about Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt wedding, Shahid Kapoor told India Today, “I refrain to comment till there’s an official announcement. Till the time it’s media speculation, it’s a speculation.”

As most know, Shahid Kapoor has worked with Alia Bhatt in Shaandaar. Well, he isn’t the only one who has reacted in such a way. Even uncle Randhir Kapoor had previously rubbished rumours around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia getting married. He said he had no idea about it and had received no information whatsoever.

Even celebrity Mehendi artist, Veena Nagda, said she recently met Alia but was not informed of anything related to the wedding.

On the other hand, it is said that Ranbir and Alia have decided on an intimate wedding and will only invite close friends and family members to the ceremony. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur may be seen in attendance.

A bachelorette party will also be hosted by Ranbir Kapoor at his residence.

