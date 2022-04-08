After almost five long years of sabbatical, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen with Pathaan and fans cannot keep calm. His other comeback projects are also making his fans curious as everyone eagerly waits for the latest update. Amidst these, a new picture from a shoot has gone viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

King Khan is having a busy year as he’ll be juggling between Atlee Kumar and Rajkumar Hirani’s films. He is also expected to shoot for his cameo sequence in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in June. Needless to say, fans are in for a treat.

Advertisement

Now in the latest viral pictures, Shah Rukh Khan is seen covered in the snaps and getting inside an ambulance. Seemingly, he is in the middle of the shoot as he is surrounded by the crew. Netizens are sharing the pictures using the hashtags ‘Atlee’ and ‘lion’. The leaked pictures have created a lot of excitement among fans.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Here are some reactions on Twitter after pictures from the set leaked online:

Shah Rukh Khan’s next 3 movies • #Pathaan – Action Thriller – Biggest movie being made in Bollywood • #Lion – Thriller + Heist – First true pan India movie from Bollywood • #RKH – Slice of Life – Incredible cast with the best director of Bollywood #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cdzbI266Nb — Omkar Biradar (@_omkarb14) April 7, 2022

Megastar #ShahRukhKhan on the sets of #Lion 🔥 Ufffffffff Full Bawal Look 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5cV5l9Fkt7 — Vishwajit Patil (@PatilVishwajit_) April 7, 2022

Recently, SRK returned to the country after wrapping the Spain shoot for Pathaan. Fans were left amazed by his new, 8-pack-abs look. Actress Nayanthara was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport two days ago. Several reports claim that she will resume the shooting of Lion in the city. The actress looked beautiful in a yellow crop top and blue denim.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that he is “sitting with Atlee” discussing the trailer of Vijay’s much-awaited film Beast. He also praised the film. King Khan wrote, “Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!”

It is now speculated that Vijay will make a cameo appearance in Atlee’s film with SRK as the south actor has collaborated with the director on Bigil and Mersal.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Wedding With Alia Bhatt With His Latest Move & Ralia Fans Can Now Be Ready With Band Baaja Baarat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube