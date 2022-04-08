It was simply the case of plain misfortune for Attack – Part 1 as it had a low first week of 15 crores*. This isn’t optimal at all since ideally even the opening weekend of the film should have been at least 20 crores, given the kind of scale that it has been made and the star power in there with John Abraham leading the show.

Advertisement

The issue was not about the content but sheer footfalls were not there, to begin with. Those who have watched the film have liked it and that’s a message from across different parts of the country.

Advertisement

Was it the sci-fi genre of Attack – Part 1 that didn’t excite people enough? Was it the fact that RRR (Hindi) was on a rampage and The Kashmir Files wasn’t letting go either? Was it the Hollywood style treatment that didn’t entice people enough since they are currently in the mood of some rooted stories? There can be many ifs and buts and whys around a film working or not working but the fact remains that it would be an honourable disappointment for John Abraham.

It’s an open week ahead due to no new release today. However, none of that will help Attack – Part 1 much since it couldn’t really sustain much on the weekdays itself. The film is a theatrical flop but OTT could be an entirely different story when it arrives on the digital medium a few weeks from now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Wedding With Alia Bhatt With His Latest Move & Ralia Fans Can Now Be Ready With Band Baaja Baarat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube