Just like stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, director SS Rajamouli too has been benefitted from RRR’s (Hindi) entry into the 200 crore club at the box office. It’s his second film after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which has crossed a 200 crore milestone.

Rajamouli has got 100 more points to his credit in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index, also known as the Directors’ Ranking. However, there’s no increment in his position and is currently placed at the third position in the ranking.

SS Rajamouli has 800 points to his credit and is just 50 points away from Ali Abbas Zafar, who is in 3rd place with 850 points. While RRR has crossed the 200 crore mark, it will not enter into the 300 crore club. So, the director will need one more film to witness a hike in the table.

The breakdown of SS Rajamouli’s 800 points is- 100 points (1×100 crore movie- Baahubali: The Beginning), 200 points (1×200 crore movie- RRR) and 500 points (1×500 crore movie- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion). Click here to visit the table.

Meanwhile, ever since the magnum opus RRR hit the screens, there is a lot of discussion regarding the lead actors. Despite unanimous hit talk, comments on Twitter and other social media sites suggest that most of the Jr NTR fans aren’t quite happy with his low-key role in the second half of the movie.

Jr NTR, who had an interaction with the media post-release of RRR, was quizzed him playing a role of lesser importance. “I always maintained and am aware of the fact that Rajamouli has given equal importance to both Ram and Bheem roles”, NTR said.

