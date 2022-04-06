Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR continues to do well at the box office. After a thunderous performance during the first week, the film witnessed its first major fall day before yesterday, and yesterday too, a slight dip was seen. Let’s find out how much it earned on the second Tuesday i.e. day 12.

Riding on positive word-of-mouth, SS Rajamouli‘s magnum opus performed terrifically again during the second weekend. However, on the second Monday, a big drop was witnessed. In the Hindi version too, the numbers came below the 10 crore mark, which wasn’t expected. But overall, still, a decent number came in.

Now, speaking of day 12, RRR went on to collect 15-16 crores, as per reports flowing in. It’s a slight drop when compared to second Monday’s 17 crores. The grand total now stands at 651-652 crores net (all languages), thus hitting another milestone in the form of the 650 crore mark. From here, the film is expected to be steady till Thursday and big jumps would be seen during the third weekend.

The upcoming week would be the last one for RRR to enjoy a glorious run as Beast, KGF Chapter 2 and Jersey will eat up its screen count.

Meanwhile, director SS Rajamouli, who is buoyed by the reception of RRR, was spotted shaking his leg along with Telugu director Anil Ravipudi at a private event in Hyderabad. The makers had celebrated a success party on Monday, which was attended by Rajamouli, NTR, Ram Charan, Dil Raju, Anil Ravipudi, other noted film personalities, and technicians.

The gala event witnessed the Tollywood hitmaker’s dance, as promised, to NTR in one of the promotional interviews. Rajamouli and Anil Ravipudi danced to super hit ‘Naatu Naatu’, which stole the show at the event.

