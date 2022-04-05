Rashmika Mandanna, the actress who works predominantly in the Telugu and Kannada film industries, gained immense fame by playing pivotal roles in films like Kirik Party, Geetha Govindam and Pushpa: The Rise. Today, April 5, the stunning beauty turns a year older.

Your read that right. Rashmika celebrates her 26th birthday and we at Koimoi decided to celebrate by talking about one thing she has us all loving – her fashion. The Puspa actress, whose Instagram is dominated by her slaying different Indian looks, has time and again been responsible for contributing to global warming thanks to her superhot images.

Today, as we celebrate Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday, we fine-combed through her Instagram account and bring you 7 of her hottest look. Scroll below to check them out!

Rashmika Mandanna looks super hot in this black high-slit gown shared with a monochrome filter. Though the picture is in black, white and different shades of grey, the Pushpa actress slayed the dollaypop tube gown like a pro. She styled the look with block heels, minimal accessories on the ears and wrist and an open hairdo.

Who said desi looks cannot be hot? Proving this statement true is Rashmika in this blue and gold Manish Malhotra creation. Consisting of a lehenga, blouse and dupatta, the plunging, neckline sure takes this Indian look’s hotness quotient notches higher. Stylish the gold-embroidered blue ensemble with gold jhumkas and a flower ring, the South Indian beauty proved even simplicity is hot!

An actress who believes that fitness is an important aspect of life, Rashmika Mandanna looks hot even when she poses in sportswear. Dressed in a simple blue sports bra and workout pants, the actress once again proved you don’t need to overdo things in order to look hot

Another desi look that is sure to get the Geetha Govindam actress’ fan drooling is this one of her rocking a black saree. Paired with a simple black strap blouse, long silver earrings, a couple of silver bangle and rings, the actress’ s*xy pose made the look even hotter.

No one can say I am wrong for adding this monochrome look of Rashmika Mandanna in today’s birthday feature. Dressed in a one-shoulder dress, with a thigh-high slit and accessorized with just rings, the actress surely is responsible for the temperature rising.

Another look of Rashmika donning a dress to make it to our list is this one of her slaying in a purple silk strap dress. With simple makeup, multiple chains and rings, the actress is already making us feel the summer heat at the beginning of April.

Last on our list of hot looks donned by Ms Mandanna is this causal one of her rocking a dungaree and white crop top. The messy pony and super light and easy makeup just make the Kirik Party look even s*xier than her fans thought she was.

Happy Birthday, Rashmika Mandanna.

