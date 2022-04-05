Kannada superstar Yash is all set to return to the silver screen as Rocky Bhai with KGF Chapter 2. With just days left to the release of the second instalment of his hit franchise, the actor is busy promoting the films via interviews and more. During one such interaction, he was quizzed on whether he has caught two of the most talked-about him currently – RRR and The Kashmir Files.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files are two of the biggest films to have been released in post-Covid times. Both films have been working wonders at the box office. While TKF, which was made on a limited budget, has collected nearly Rs 250 crore at the box office in three weeks, the epic period action drama has touched the Rs 850 crore mark at the worldwide BO.

During a recent interaction with India Today, KGF Chapter 2 star Yash was asked if he had the chance to watch the latest box office hits – SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and more. Answering the question, the Kannada superstar said, “I haven’t watched RRR or The Kashmir Files. I want to watch it but I didn’t have time with all the KGF promotions. I’ve only been watching KGF now (laughs).”

In the same conversation, Yash also opened up about the ‘Bollywood vs regional cinema’ debate. Calling it an outdated concept as the cinema audience has evolved, the KGF Chapter 2 star said, “The Bollywood vs regional cinema argument is outdated. We should move on because the audience has evolved. I don’t like it when anyone says ‘it’s a dubbed film’. That doesn’t mean there’s less effort.”

He added, “Dubbing is a process, we dub in Kannada also after we’re done shooting the film. Today, more effort goes into dubbing so it looks original. We change dialogues according to regional sensibilities. It’s, after all, an Indian film available in multiple languages. Covid mein bhi 2-3 saal gaya, why are you still thinking that way?”

Alongside Yash, KGF Chapter 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is all set to clash with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast at the box office on April 14, 2022.

