Thalapathy Vijay is one of the greatest actors in our country and the massive box office collections of his film and his huge fan following is a testament to this fact. His next film Thalapathy 66 has been in the news for a while now and people are extremely excited to see who will play the female lead. A bunch of rumours now suggest that Rashmika Mandanna will be a part of this project and the announcement about it might also be made pretty soon.

For the unversed, Thalapathy has lately been working on the promotions of his next film Beast, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 13th, 2022. The movie is clashing with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and the Bollywood film Jersey, both of which have a promising cast line-up. The upcoming Vijay film stars Pooja Hegde and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles and has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The trailer of Beast was released just a few days back and the hype around it seems to be exceptional even with all the competition.

According to Bollywood Life, there are a bunch of rumours doing the rounds on social media about Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. Some fans strongly believe that the movie will feature Pushpa: The Rise star, Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead but there is no confirmation on it yet. If the movie indeed has Rashmika in an important role then it might get announced today, on the occasion of her 26th birthday. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear from the makers in the next few hours.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has lately been working on her Bollywood debut film, Mission Majnu. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role and has been directed by Ronnie Screwvala. It hits the theatres on June 10, 2022.

