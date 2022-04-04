RRR has been witnessing record-breaking box office numbers since the last few days as its Hindi dub is also bringing in a huge revenue. Most parts of the audience is heavily impressed with the film but there is a section of the internet that feels that the movie has a few illogical scenes and plot holes. In a recent turn of events, a renowned journalist compared a bunch of scenes from the film with John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2, and fans seem to have mixed reactions to it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the new SS Rajamouli film has already crossed the ₹800 Crore mark worldwide and the numbers are still increasing at a steady rate. The movie stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan in lead roles and their popularity and promising performance seem to be one of the reasons for the movie’s success. The story of this magnum opus revolves around two young men who have their own way of revolting against the British in the Colonial era.

Through a recent Tweet, trade analyst and critic Joginder Tuteja highlighted how RRR and Satyameva Jayate 2 seem to have a bunch of scenes in common especially after the interval. He mentioned how both the lead characters were motivated and inspired by their fathers to fight for the nations. “It is so uncanny that 20 mins post the interval point of #RRR and #SatyamevaJayate2 are so similar. Here the flashback has @ajaydevgn as the revolutionary who motivates his son for Kranti and there it was @TheJohnAbraham di the same. @MassZaveri @ssrajamouli – kaise hua?”, he wrote.

It is so uncanny that 20 mins post the interval point of #RRR and #SatyamevaJayate2 are so similar. Here the flashback has @ajaydevgn as the revolutionary who motivates his son for Kranti and there it was @TheJohnAbraham di the same. @MassZaveri @ssrajamouli – kaise hua? 🤩🤩 — #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) March 26, 2022

Advertisement

Milap Zaveri, the director of Satyameva Jayate 2 seemed quite touched with the comparison but while speaking about it, mentioned how the movie has another similar scene as well. “Sweet of you sir to compare but me or my film are not even 1% of @ssrajamouli sir and @RRRMovie My hero also carried a bike and so did @tarak9999 sir but audience ne mujhe giraaya aur unhe sar pe bithaaya. Lots to learn from them. #RRR is LEGENDARY and #SMJ2 didn’t work”, he wrote.

Sweet of you sir to compare but me or my film are not even 1% of @ssrajamouli sir and @RRRMovie My hero also carried a bike and so did @tarak9999 sir but audience ne mujhe giraaya aur unhe sar pe bithaaya. Lots to learn from them. #RRR is LEGENDARY and #SMJ2 didn’t work 🙏 https://t.co/ZBkmcevtOi — Milap (@MassZaveri) March 26, 2022

Tune in to Koimoi for more on South

Must Read: Adipurush Maker Om Raut Calls Prabhas One Of The Nicest People: “He Brings Home-Cooked Food On The Sets”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube