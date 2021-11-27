Satyameva Jayate 2 saw a dip in collections on Friday as 2.25 crores* came in. The film has taken an opening day of 3.60 crores and that too was on a Thursday and a non-holiday. Hence it was expected that on Friday the film would bring in at least this much, since there was also going to be competition from Antim – The Final Truth on Friday. In fact this was the very reason why the film had arrived on Thursday instead of a conventional Friday.

Advertisement

However, the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer took away a good chunk of single screen audiences with it and the impact was felt by the John Abraham biggie. The collections have come down and from this point on it’s going to be a level playing field for both the films.

Advertisement

The one which is liked more would have better collections, though one just hopes that both films, Satyameva Jayate 2 & Antim, manage to bring on audiences on the same lines since it would help the single screens to stay in circulation post the excellent run of Sooryavanshi so far.

As for Satyameva Jayate 2, the film has collected 5.85 crores* so far and would be aiming for a mighty turnaround today and tomorrow to get things going in its favour.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Satyameva Jayate 2 Director Milap Zaveri On Sooryavanshi Box Office: “It Didn’t Open As Big As Simmba, Singham 2…” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube