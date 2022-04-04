SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has hit the box office like an unstoppable storm and has taken all over the world with its magic. In just a mere week, the film has managed to break numerous records!

Advertisement

Well, the Ram and Taraka starrer which also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles, has managed to once again make headlines for its recent worldwide collection. Read on to know more!

Advertisement

S.S. Rajamouli’s much-awaited movie RRR has broken many records since its arrival on the big screen. It was noted that the movie, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt along with Ajay Devgn who appears in a cameo role, broke Baahubali 2 opening record itself by bagging a whopping ₹228.50 crore. While the rest of the week for the movie went quite stable, the second week saw an incredible rise.

Recently, as the south hit comes near to completing its second-week mark, it goes on to make a new record. Completing the tenth day for the movie, RRR has touched the 850 crore mark. To be precise, According to entertainment tracker, Ramesh Bala, Rajamouli‘s directorial grossed a stunning ₹850 crores worldwide, making it the 5th most grossed movie in Indian Cinema History, ahead of Aamir Khan’s PK and Rajinikanth’s Robot 2.0!

According to #Comscore , #RRR is at No.4 at the WW Box office for the Apr 1st – 3rd weekend.. Total Gross – $112 Million [₹ 850 Crs] pic.twitter.com/5B824LlgJe — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 4, 2022

Talking about the movie, RRR is a story based on two revolutionaries played by Jr. NTR, Ram Charan who come back from their journies from afar and now have to stride off the British colonialists from their homeland. The story is set in the 1920s and has gone to win over a huge number of fans.

Do let us know your views on the immense success of RRR at the Box office and for more updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Attack – Part 1 Box Office Day 3: John Abraham Starrer Has A Low Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube