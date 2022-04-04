What a run it is turning out to be at theatres this winning season. After The Kashmir Files there is another film which is heading towards the 200 Crore Club in the form of RRR [Hindi]. The film is doing excellent business all over and that was visible on Sunday as well when 22 crores* more came in. This is just fantabulous as it shows that the hype is still on for the film and with not much of a fall from the first weekend to the second weekend, there are solid collections which are on the cards during the weekend as well.

Advertisement

The film has collected 186.09 crores* so far and by Tuesday it will enter the 200 Crore Club. This would be only the second dubbed film from south to achieve this feat and not surprisingly, the first one too was an SS Rajamouli offering, Baahubali: The Conclusion. 2.0 (Hindi) could have reached there as well but then fell just a bit short by closing at 189.55 crores. What’s interesting is that the race is now on with The Kashmir Files which is heading towards the 250 crores mark and while it will reach there earlier, eventually RRR [Hindi] will march ahead.

Advertisement

The super success of RRR [Hind] shows yet again that SS Rajamouli certainly knows the pulse of the audience and his formula of high drama and powerful dialogues in an action packed setting end up working time and again. If he ends up making a film with stars from Hindi and Telugu cinema with a setting which encapsulates the culture and ambience of both geographies then he may just end up delivering an all time historic blockbuster. Point to ponder!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: RRR Box Office (Hindi): Is Now The 3rd Highest Grossing Hindi Dubbed South Film, All Set To Beat Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube