The Indian film industry is all set to witness one of the biggest clashes ever at the box office this April. Yes, we’re talking about the highly-anticipated clash of Beast, KGF Chapter 2 and Jersey. With three big films coming from three industries, tons of speculations are being made.

Advertisement

The major face-off is between Thalapathy Vijay and Yash as their pan-Indian films are mass entertainers and highly-awaited. Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is more of a word-of-mouth affair and it really doesn’t cater mass audience. With less than two weeks remaining, predictions have already begun, but today we’ll be talking about the budget of the aforementioned biggies.

Advertisement

Yash‘s KGF Chapter 2 is primarily a Kannada film and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam as well as dubbed versions. Despite being a Kannada film, the sequel is expected to rake in record-breaking numbers with its Hindi and Telugu version as well, which is why it’s perfectly a pan-Indian film. It’s much bigger in scale than its prequel and is reportedly made on a budget of 100 crores.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, the film is a Tamil action-thriller and will be dubbed released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. While the Tamil version will create new records, it might even hit gold in the Hindi version too as there’s good hype. It is reportedly made on a whopping budget of 150 crores.

Now coming to Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, the Bollywood film is an official remake of Nani’s Telugu hit of the same name. Even though it’s comparatively on low buzz than KGF Chapter and Beast, it might work of word-of-mouth. It is reportedly made at a cost of 70 crores.

Interestingly Thalapathy Vijay‘s film is releasing on 13th of April i.e a day earlier than KGF Chapter 2 and Jersey. However, it will join a three-way face-off on the next day!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 23: Grows Again On Saturday, To Surpass Uri – The Surgical Strike Lifetime Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube