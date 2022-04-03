After seeing regular drops from Monday till Friday, The Kashmir Files saw a jump in collections again on Saturday. This was on the cards as well since multiplex audiences embrace films belonging to this genre on Saturday and Sunday, and that’s exactly what happened with 2.50 crores* coming in. This is a good improvement over previous day collections of 1.50 crores.

With this, the film now stands at 242.28 crores*. From here the film is set to achieve yet another milestone, i.e. surpass the lifetime numbers of Uri – The Surgical Strike. The patriotic battlefield drama had collected 244.06 crores and in its lifetime run and in a matter of just 24 days, The Kashmir Files would end up being a bigger grosser than the Vicky Kaushal led film.

While that film by itself was an all time blockbuster, The Kashmir Files is even bigger as it has been made at almost one third its budget. Moreover, it started lesser than Uri – The Surgical Strike which had an opening day of 8.20 crores and still will surpass it in quick time, which shows yet again how the right packaging of a patriotic theme in a dramatic affair can do wonders with the emotions of the audiences.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

