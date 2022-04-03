SS Rajamouli’s RRR is unstoppable and has picked up more pace in its second weekend. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film is receiving praises for its brilliant filmmaking and the chemistry of the leading duo.

With The Kashmir Files’ momentum slowing down at the box office, Rajamouli’s film has clearly emerged as a dominant force. In fact, even John Abraham’s fresh new release, Attack, is facing the heat. It’s the Hindi version that witnessed terrific growth yesterday, followed by Telugu and other versions.

As per trade reports, RRR went to make a huge 59-60 crores on day 9, and it’s a big jump from second Friday’s 32 crores. It’s almost double! With this humongous number, the magnum opus now stands at a gigantic box office total of 570-571 crores in India (all languages). At a given pace, the film will hit 600 crores today.

As the second Saturday recorded such a growth, it will be interesting to see how much it makes on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the resounding theatrical success of RRR, from the two Telugu-speaking states to the United Kingdom, where it roared past Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Ambulance’ and Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’, has established Tollywood as India’s new cinema powerhouse.

Coming close on the heels of the success of the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which was 2021’s highest-grossing film pan-India, SS Rajamouli’s film has made it amply clear that Telugu commercial cinema is the new entertainment leader in post-Covid India, especially when compared with much-hyped commercial duds such as 83 and Bachchhan Paandey. (Via IANS)

