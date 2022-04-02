It was expected that Attack – Part 1 will open around the 5 crores mark. However, it was rather surprising that the opening was much lesser at 3 crores*. Somehow, the film just couldn’t start well in the morning and though collections were relatively better in the evening shows, that major push which would have taken it closer to the 5 crores mark was missing.

Currently, there is RRR wave going and that has impacted collections of even a well-set film like The Kashmir Files and now even Attack – Part 1. From the promotion, marketing and release perspective, everything was done right for the film as it was pretty much in news. Still, the footfalls were not generated to the levels that the film deserved. Even though this John Abraham starrer is a classy action flick that is quite slick and has been made well, somehow the audiences weren’t enticed.

However, there is still hope as films can grow basis word of mouth and hopefully that would happen today and tomorrow. If somehow the Lakshay Raj Anand directed film manages to go past the 5 crores mark today then one can foresee some sort of run for it. This one is a unique experience for a Bollywood film and hopefully, the eventual response would be in line with the merits.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

