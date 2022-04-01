RRR Box Office Day 8 (Hindi) Early Trends: Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is making all kinds of noise for all the right reasons. Basking in its success, SS Rajamouli directorial is far from fading at the box office. After ruling the box office for 7 days alone, RRR will now compete with John Abhrama starrer Attack. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film hit the screens today, i.e., April 1. But looks like, the magnum opus is in no mood to make a way for John Abraham.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt along with Ajay Devgn and others in pivotal roles. Released on March 25, the film shattered many records at the box office.

After being labelled as a box office winner, RRR continues to be strong. As per the early trends flowing in, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer’s Hindi version has reportedly made earnings of 11-12 crores* on its 8th day. With the recent collection, RRR (Hindi) now stands at 143.59-144.59 crores*

RRR (Hindi) collected 132.59 crores in just 7 days and with the latest numbers, the film is inching closer to the 150 crore mark. With its week 1 collections, RRR has beat Sooryavanshi, The Kashmir Files, 83 The Film, and Gangubai Kathiawadi which garnered 120.66 crores, 97.30 crores, 71.87 crores and 68.93, respectively, at the box office.

With the Weekend ahead, SS Rajamouli directorial RRR is expected to see a hike in the numbers at the box office.

On the other hand, John Abraham,s Attack seems to be in jeopardy as it’s been receiving mixed reviews from critics and fans. But before making any more comments we shall wait for the weekend to see how well the film would do at the box office.

