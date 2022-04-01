RRR is making the right kind of noise on social media as well as at the box office. After garnering a humongous response from fans, SS Rajamouli directorial’s Hindi version crossed the 100 crore mark within a few days and has been moving at a slow pace. But looks like, on its 2nd weekend, it will early cross the 150 crore mark.

Advertisement

Recently we came across a video that sees fans getting into full Nacho Nacho mode to celebrate the film. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, see a group of boys dancing inside a theatre in front of the 70MM. Just like everywhere else, the RRR fever has taken over Nepal as well.

Advertisement

Earlier, RRR’s official Twitter handle had shared another video of fans dancing in the excitement in Nepal. The caption of a fan’s video read, “From my recent observation Nepal became a valuable market for all Tollywood PAN India biggies!! #Pushpa done really well there and #RRR continuing it successfully !!”, while another re-shared the video and wrote, “From my recent observation Nepal became a valuable market for all Tollywood PAN India biggies!! #Pushpa done really well there and #RRR continuing it successfully.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Recently, RRR was in news when Alia Bhatt took to her Insta story to deny the rumours of differences between her and the RRR team. In a lengthy note she cleared the air and revealed why she deleted a few RRR posts from her Instagram account. Slamming media reports, she asked everyone to not make assumptions.

An excerpt from her post read, “I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered. I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita. I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir. I loved working with Tarak (Jr NTR) and Charan- I loved every single thing about my experience on this film.”

“The only reason I’m bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let my misinformation around the film and experience slide,” read it further.

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda’s 15 Crore Worth Bungalow Has A Swanky Bar, Breathtaking Balcony & The Very Bold ‘Arjun Reddy’

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube