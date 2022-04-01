RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has come out shining with its Hindi version at the box office. Just like SS Rajamouli‘s Baahubali franchise, this one too has been enjoying terrific word-of-mouth and it is unstoppable!

The film opened to much better numbers than expected and witnessed big jumps on day 2 and day 3. After a terrific opening weekend, the only need was to sustain smoothly on weekdays with a steady trend. And exactly the same thing has happened as the film has shown minimal drops during weekdays. Let’s see in detail how the film performed through day-to-day breakdown.

Check out the daily breakdown of RRR (Hindi):

Day 1- 20.07 crores

Day 2- 24 crores

Day 3- 31.50 crores

First weekend- 75.57 crores

Day 4- 17 crores

Day 5- 15.02 crores

Day 6- 13 crores

Day 7- 11.50 crores*

Week 1- 132.09 crores*

Lifetime- 132.09 crores*

RRR released on 25th March 2022.

