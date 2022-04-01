RRR has ended its week 1 on a historic note. Within a week, the film has already emerged as the second highest-grossing movie in India. Now, speaking about the soon-to-be unleashed feat, the film is all set to hit the 500 crore mark.

SS Rajamouli is chasing down his own records at the box office. The man hasn’t delivered a single flop in his career and has struck a gold mine yet again with his latest magnum opus set in the pre-independence era of India. The film has Jr NTR and Ram Charan as leads.

Now, as per early trends for day 7 coming in, RRR made 27 crores* in India. It takes the grand total of the film to 477 crores (all languages) in India. The film is all set to hit the 500 crore mark today, which is simply out of the world. In a meantime, it has now become the second-highest grosser of all time by surpassing Baahubali: The Beginning’s 418 crores. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is at the top with 1031 crores.

With no big competition, RRR is all set to rule the big screens till Beast and KGF Chapter 2 comes.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR, who essayed the dynamic Komaram Bheem in RRR, took to his social media to express his gratitude for the praise coming his way. The actor who penned a lengthy note thanked everyone name by name, expressing how overwhelming it is, to be a part of such a mammoth project. Quoting his press note, NTR shared, “I am touched beyond words”.

“Thank You! All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film’s release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible”, NTR wrote.

