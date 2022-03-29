The South Industry is on fire! Well, not literally but in the terms of delivering super hits at the box office. From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to Ram Charan’s recent release RRR, Tollywood is marvelously winning it all. Well, it’s now time for us to witness another magic on screen with Yash’s upcoming film KGF Chapter 2.

For the unversed, the first part, titled KGF which was released back in 2018, was a massive success on screen. Being a pan India film, it rocked the box office with its mind-boggling plot and of course the swoon-worthy lead actor.

The first part of the film had everything, perfect action sequences, perfect special numbers, perfect story, perfect plot twists, however, the film left us all hanging in the end and made every fans bonkers to know what happens ahead in the story. Well, the wait is almost over as KGF Chapter 2 is just around the corner now.

The action-packed trailer of KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash was recently released at its grand trailer launch in Bengaluru, and as expected the response was in favour as it made all the fans go crazy with excitement. Giving us a glimpse of all those perfect plots and dialogues we will be witnessing on screen soon, the trailer has surely broken all the records.

Well, during the trailer launch, director Prashant Neel who is all set to give us another blockbuster, revealed that all the explosive dialogue of Rocky Bhai, in the upcoming film was jotted down by Yash himself. Shocking right?

This has indeed amplified our excitement for the upcoming pan India film. The Prashant Neel directorial is all set to release on April 14th and will also star, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt alongside the Kannada superstar.

Are you excited to watch KGF Chapter 2?

