KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash is certainly one of the most awaited pan-India sequels releasing this year. As fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release, director Prashanth Neel announced the release date of the film’s trailer. The announcement further amped up the excitement among fans.

Advertisement

The gangster drama proved to be a huge success all over India and overseas. The film changed the dynamics for not just the franchise but also for the star. The film got him recognition across the nation, which continues to grow with several reruns on television.

Advertisement

Now star Yash has opened up about the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 during a conversation with Pinkvilla. The star claims that the first instalment has altered the vision for the sequel in terms of scale but the story remains the same. He further assures a cinematic experience for the audience with this Prashanth Neel directorial.

The star said, “There is a lot of swag and madness in KGF 2, but eventually it is an emotional journey. I think the movie will be good for your eyes (visuals), ears (background score), heart (emotions) and mind (premise). It is something which will mesmerize the audience in all possible ways. They will forget all problems in real life and just get into the world of KGF to enjoy it.”

On being asked whether getting recognition on a national platform will change his way of selecting films, Yash said “We have to keep these things in mind for sure. The stories have to be universal, as we have to present them to the global audience. Every film has its own set of challenges and it’s our job to face them. Every person in the audience is important to me, and I know the expectations they would have from me post KGF 2,” he replies, quick to add, “It’s not about the language or market anymore, it’s about the number of people we are catering to. I want to do stories that every age group can comfortably watch.”

Must Read: Prabhas Lauds Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa’s Success, Calls It A Good Sign Of Indian Films: “Will Be World’s Biggest Industry”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube