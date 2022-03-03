KGF Chapter 2: Trailer Date Is Out Now! Yash Fans, Mark Your Calendars

Post Baahubali franchise, KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash is certainly one of the most awaited pan-India sequels releasing this year. All the fans can rejoice now, as the makers have announced the release date of the film’s trailer.

Sharing this big news on social media, director Prashanth Neel posted, “There is always a thunder before the storm! #KGFChapter2 trailer on March 27th at 6.40 pm. #KGFTrailerOnMar27”.

Along with the big announcement, the makers have also launched an impactful creative of Yash, looking intense and all set to take on his enemies this time!

KGF movie in 2018 set the benchmark with a wave of fans that was created, every diligent fan of the film kept asking for part 2, now, the release date announcement and trailer launch of the film will put an end to all speculations and rumours.

The film stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt sharing the screen space for the first time along with the gorgeous Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon.

The silver screens will witness history with the release of KGF Chapter 2 on April 14, 2022, in cinemas worldwide. It’s (Hindi version) presented by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment, and AA Films. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur (Hombale Films).

