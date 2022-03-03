Happy days are here again! Yes, both South and Bollywood biggies are managing to bring a huge crowd to theatres. One such biggie is Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak. The film has hit the century at the Indian box office, and it took just 6 days in doing so.

Advertisement

It was last Friday, the film hit the big screens. We covered the advance booking report for the film and we saw how the entire Hyderabad city was literally sold out, proving its huge buzz among the Telugu audience. The buzz is now getting translated to numbers and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

On Mahashivratri, Bheemla Nayak jumped really well. Now, on day 6 (first Wednesday), Pawan Kalyan-led masala entertainer has earned 5.85 crores at the box office. The grand total in India stands at 103.06 crores. The word-of-mouth is not extraordinary but decent, which is helping the film to sustain well during weekdays.

Bheemla Nayak has surely given positive signs to both theatre owners and filmmakers after the third wave of Covid. Let’s hope the momentum keeps on building in the coming days.

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, the film is a remake of 2020’s Malayalam hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Already released in Telugu, the Hindi is said to release in theatres on 4th March.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Bheemla Nayak also stars Nithya Menen, Samyukta Menon and others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Prabhas Lauds Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa’s Success, Calls It A Good Sign Of Indian Films: “Will Be World’s Biggest Industry”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube