While reports of Abhishek Bachchan no longer being associated with Jagan Shakti’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake making the headlines, we now hear reports of who is likely to step into his shoes. As per reports, Arjun Kapoor is all set to play the second lead in the John Abraham starrer.

While revealing that Arjun has been brought on board to replace Abhishek, a source close to the development also revealed a little about their character and when the film is likely to go on floors. Read on for more details.

As reported by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development of the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake opened up Arjun Kapoor replacing Abhishek Bachchan in the John Abraham starrer. This insider said, “John and Arjun are currently shooting for Ek Villain Returns. Both of them have gelled up well on the sets. John discussed the idea of getting Arjun on board the film with his director, Jagan Shakti, who insisted on a meeting with the actor. The two met and hit the ball rolling from the word go.”

Continuing further, this source, close to the production of the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, said, “While John Abraham will play the role of Biju Menon from the original, Arjun Kapoor steps into Prithviraj’s shoes. The prep work has begun and film goes on floors by November 2021.”

While both John and Arjun will be seen playing negative roles in Ek Villain 2 – and are likely to have a battle royale between them, the duo also play egoistic characters with grey shades in the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. In the remake too, they will be seen fighting each other in multiple confrontational scenes. Talking about how different their characters are in both films, the source added, “Their character traits are completely different in the two films and one will be surprised with their chemistry on screen.”

On the work front, John Abraham has several films on his plate including the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan, Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2. Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming flicks include the Said Ali Khan co-starrer Bhoot Police, Ajay Bahl’s next, and Kuttey. Reports also claim Arjun might feature in Boney Kapoor’s upcoming productions – the official remakes of F2 – Fun and Frustration and Comali.

