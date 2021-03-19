John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan are coming together for a new film 14 years after Dharma Productions’ Dostana. The film is reportedly a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. While the film is expected to go on floors around the month of July, a new update has been reported.

The Malayalam language action-drama film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was directed by Sachy, was released last year. The film received a positive response from critics and was a commercial success at the box office. While a Hindi remake is under process, Telugu-remake is also on cards.

As per Pinkvilla report, the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam classic will be directed by Mission Mangal fame, Jagan Shakti. The filmmaker has already started working on the adapted script and pre-production of this much-awaited film.

A source close to the development revealed to the publication, “Jagan is a fan of the original film and when he was approached to come on board as director of the Hindi remake, he jumped onto the opportunity. All this while, he was working on the prep work of the Akshay Kumar fronted, Mission Lion, but the same has been delayed for some reason, which gave Jagan the bandwidth to go ahead with the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. He is all charged up to take the film on floors around the month of July with the two leads.”

The source further revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will play the role of Koshy Kurien (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the original version) and John Abraham will portray the character of Biju Menon, who played the role of SI Ayyappan Nair.

“It’s going to be an exciting face-off. Some tweaking has been made keeping the Hindi sensibilities in mind with respect to storytelling style and the run time, but rest, it’s a perfect idea to bring John and Abhishek together. Even the idea behind the casting was to do an anti-thesis of what’s already done in Dostana,” the source said to the publication.

Currently, Abhishek is shooting for Dasvi in Agra, while John is shooting for Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai. He will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, which will commence from the first week of April. After shooting for the film for nearly two months, John will join the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake.

