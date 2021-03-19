In January last year, Sunir Kheterpal’s Athena and Warner Bros announced that Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor would be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. These two were supposed to play the roles originally played by Anne Hathway and Robert Di Nero. However, after the demise of the actor, everything came to a standstill. But, it looks like the film is back on track, and this time Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in opposite the actress.

We all loved the jodi of Deepika and Amitabh in Piku. We are sure that these two will create the same magic yet again in the upcoming film. Keep scrolling further for all the details.

According to the reports in Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development says, “The Hindi remake of The Intern hit a massive roadblock with the demise of Rishi Kapoor. This suddenly meant that the venture was missing a crucial member of the cast, and the makers had to re-analyze the casting.”

“Though it has taken a while, the makers of The Intern remake have now locked Amitabh Bachchan for the project and are looking to resume the shoot soon.” Ask for more details about the same, and the source adds, “Amitabh Bachchan has been cast to reprise the role that would have been played by Rishi Kapoor. Though it is unclear when the film will finally commence shooting, talks are on with the cast members to finalize dates.”

Interestingly, The Intern remake is a part of a strategic partnership between Warner Bros and Sunir Kheterpal’s Athena Entertainment to jointly develop, produce and distribute key titles from the coveted Warner Bros library, including the Hindi adaptation of Infernal Affairs on which the Academy Award-winning Martin Scorsese directed The Departed was based.

Well, how excited are you to watch Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan once again in The Intern?

