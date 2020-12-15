When The Intern’s Hindi remake starring Deepika Padukone & Rishi Kapoor was announced, it made everyone really excited. While DP was supposed to play the character originally enacted by Anne Hathway, Rishi Kapoor was supposed to do what Robert De Niro did in the original.

However, the remake went to back-burner after Rishi Kapoor’s unfortunate demise. Now we hear that the much-awaited film is all set to gear up for filming. In fact, it’s shooting is all set to start by Mid 2021.

As far as Rishi Kapoor’s role is concerned, Mumbai Mirror report suggests that the makers are looking for another actor who can play the part.

The Intern remake was earlier scheduled to release in 2021. However, due to pandemic, it got postponed and then veteran actor’s demise gave it another blow. Announcing the project, Deepika had said, “Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern A 2021 release!”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s ’83 along with Ranveer Singh is all set to hit cinemas in early 2021. The final release date hasn’t been announced yet but it will release in the first quarter of next year. The star actress is also shooting for Shakun Batra’s next which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Panday alongside.

Are you looking forward to see Deepika Padukone back on the big screen?

Deepika Padukone recently has been featured at Athens International Airport, in an exhibition of The Authentic Smiles of People of the World.

The Authentic Smiles Campaign was put together when the Athens International Airport resumed welcoming guests after a break due to COVID-19.

Her fans in Athens can see the grey marble bust sculpture of the heroine. It is draped in a saree and is embellished with a choker necklace and a small bindi. The text reads: “Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D.”

Isn’t that amazing?

Deepika also has a wax statue at the Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in London.

What are your thoughts on this? Share with us in the comments section down below.

