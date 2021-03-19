Alia Bhatt right now is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. The Highway star is riding high on the praises that she has been receiving for the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer and her RRR first look. The later has been the most recent one and is very much the talk of the town. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is one of the most anticipated Pan India projects.

Advertisement

RRR stars Alia alongside Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Ajay Devgn in pivotal parts. The film is a period drama and has been in the making for a very long time. While Alia did recently shoot for it in Hyderabad, if the latest reports are to go by, the actor is going to join the team once again. And the exciting part about it is that the makers have decided to extend her character and it is now bigger than it was originally planned.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt has left us all spellbound plays Sita in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Alia’s character in the film was earlier shorter, but the makers are now aiming to increase it. Not just that, after wrapping up Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai, the actor will again head to Hyderabad to finish shooting for her part

“Alia Bhatt now has much more to do in RRR than was originally planned. She shot a part of her role with Rajamouli last month. She returns again to Hyderabad later this month after her shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi wraps up,” says the source.

Earlier as per the same portal, talking about casting Alia Bhatt as Sita in RRR, SS Rajamouli had said, “I need an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak and Charan who are extremely talented actors. By the way, this is not a triangle love story. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her. Looking forward to work with her. In large scale films it is very important that there is perfect balance between art and commerce. One cannot be sacrificed for the sake of the other. It is also very good their star status helps the pan India appeal.”

Based on North India under colonial rule, RRR is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The first looks that released had Charan resembling fire and NTR resembling water. The logo so far have been a clash of the two and are intriguing. The film is now set to hit the big screens on October 13.

Must Read: Thalapathy 66: Huge! Thalapathy Vijay Collaborating With Master Maker Lokesh Kanagaraj, Fans Go Crazy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube