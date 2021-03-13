613 days! That’s how much time Prabhas took to finish the shooting of SS Rajamouli‘s Baahubali, and we all know how did that film do at the box office. SS has always been the man of his substance and takes his sweet time to attain the creativity he envisions. He’s currently working on RRR, which Jr NTR and Ram Charan lead.

The news coming in now is that things aren’t well with the film’s team. It seems Rajamouli’s way of working isn’t going well with this epic drama’s leading star.

The RRR team has been workings on the film for three years now. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will also be seen portraying special characters in the movie.

Due to several reasons like Alia’s postponement in joining the team and the whole pandemic scenario, various delays have been occurred delaying the project. Rumours have it that Jr NTR is unhappy with this elongated process of filmmaking by SS Rajamouli.

The reports state that the delay has caused a disruption in his schedule, and he doesn’t like that. He is set to do a film, each with Trivikram Srinivas and Prashanth Neel. On the other hand, his co-star Ram Charan is almost done shooting for his special appearance in Acharya. But, Jr NTR doesn’t like to jump ships in between and hence he wants to focus just on the project at hand.

RRR narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports suggest the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

