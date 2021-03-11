The makers of Radhe Shyam have unveiled the character poster of Prabhas. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers of the film released the poster as a mark of respect to the epic love story of Shiv-Parvati. Also, owing it to the intrigue and excitement that surrounds this film, the makers decided to release this poster.

Advertisement

This love story will leap all bounds with the pairing of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. In the poster, the duo is seen lying next to each other on the ground with faces in different directions with a snow-clad backdrop. This poster sets the mood so romantic and dreamy.

Advertisement

Prabhas took to his social media and shared the intense poster of Radhe Shyam and wishes all his fans on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The caption reads “On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, delighted to share new poster from #RadheShyam with you all.”

The poster showcases the grandeur of the film and the massive scale at which it has been made. The backdrop is of Rome, the film was shot in picturesque locations of Italy and Rome. Recently, on Valentine’s Day, the makers had released glimpses of the film with motion posters and those were doing rounds among the audiences making the film a talk of the town.

Touted to be a romantic-drama film, Radhe Shyam stars Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas. The actor will be seen in a romantic role after a decade and the poster is sure to add up to the excitement. It’s is going to be a one of a kind film.

The film will hit the screens on July 30, 2021, and fans are losing calm as the wait it testing, they cannot wait to see the Pan-India star Prabhas romance the gorgeous actress, Pooja Hegde in the film. It will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Test Drives BMW Car Costing Around 1 Crore – Watch



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube