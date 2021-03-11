The love of Bollywood actors and luxurious, swanky cars go hand in hand. The list of automobiles lovers is really long and amongst one such is our Kabir Singh actor, Shahid Kapoor. He is all set to welcome a new member to his family in the form of a BMW car.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shahid recently bought a BMW R1250 bike for himself. Now, this time, he was spotted checking out the SUV, BMW X7. It’s learnt that the manufacturer sent two different models of the SUV to Shahid at his residence in Juhu. One was white coloured while another one was blue coloured.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor was spotted test driving the white variant of BMW X7 and seems like he has got what he was searching for. We can say that the actor is all set to welcome a new addition to his family. The SUV which we are talking about is available in two variants- xDrive30d Design Pure Excellence Signature and xDrive40i (CBU). The price lies between 94 lakhs to 1.65 crores.

Watch Shahid taking a test drive:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Kabir Singh. The film turned out to be a monstrous hit that made a 250 crore plus collection at the box office. He is all set to return on the big screen with his Jersey. The film is slated to release on Diwali 2021. As of now, it is set for a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj.

Apart from Jersey, Shahid will be seen making his digital debut with Raj & DK’s web series which is currently in the pre-production stage.

Must Read: Box Office Predictions: Sooraj Pancholi’s Time To Dance & Sharman Joshi’s Fauji Calling Sees Mother-Son Clash At The BO



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube