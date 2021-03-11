Box Office Predictions: While Roohi is the major release of the week post the reopening of theatres with 100% occupancy at most centres, there are two more films that are hitting the screens this weekend – Time To Dance and Fauji Calling.

Time To Dance is Sooraj Pancholi’s next film after Satellite Shankar and is arriving with nil promotion and marketing. Surprising, since it also marks the Bollywood debut for Isabelle Kaif. The film is based on Latin dance form and could well have been another take on ABCD franchise or Street Dancer. However, nothing has been said or heard about this film with no one connected with it talking about it.

Another release of the week is Fauji Calling and incidentally this one has Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zarina Wahab in a major role, that of the mother of a fauji who gets killed at the border. This could well be the first time when a mother and father clashed at the box office. The makers of this film have at least tried to create some awareness, and Sharman Joshi’s presence on the poster does help a little bit at least. The film has in fact already been declared tax free at Delhi, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Though one can’t expect great numbers from either of the two films on the first day and it would all eventually boil down to the release size as well as any word of light that helps footfalls for the rest of the weekend, the Friday box office numbers could well be in 10 lakhs range with the possibility of Fauji Calling garnering bit better numbers than Time To Dance.

