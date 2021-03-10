After a long time, Roohi, as the first major Bollywood film is releasing in the cinemas tomorrow. The film is expected to bring Hindi cinema fans back to the theatres and hence it’s going to be a litmus test at the box office.

Roohi stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma in lead. The film is a horror-comedy and a follow up to the 2018 Super-Duper Hit film Stree. But how is it’s pre-release buzz Day 1 before release? Let’s have a look:

Reach

Horror-comedy is a popular genre among the masses and the success of films like Golmaal Again, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and others is proof. While these films boasted of highly popular star cast, the face value of Janhvi, Rajkummar & Varun is also quite good. The trailer and the music of the film have been a hit and the makers have done fairly well promotions too.

All of this has come together to give the film pretty good visibility among the audience, especially in big cities.

I’ll rate the current Reach of Roohi as 5.5/10 and it could’ve been better if the film was more aggressively promoted.

Buzz

Bollywood films are really lagging when it comes to good original music these days. Although, Roohi has got an original melody like ‘Kiston’ and a dance number like ‘Panghat’, the song which has created more buzz is ‘Nadiyon Paar’ which is the recreated version of Shamur’s ‘Let The Music Play’.

A Hindi film always needs a couple of good original songs which can reach the audience. Here the original songs haven’t been pushed the way they required and hence the purpose failed.

If only the music of Roohi could become popular, it could’ve generated more reach and also buzz.

I’ll rate the current buzz of Roohi as 4/10

Overall Roohi is likely to take the biggest Hindi film opening of the pandemic times. A 3-4 crores Day 1 looks on cards considering the current situation. Reduced capacity in several states won’t affect its fate because anyway it’s not a big film which could get more than 50% occupancies.

