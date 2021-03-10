Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu’s ambitious child Jagga Jasoos was definitely not an easy ride for everyone involved. From being in the production for aeons and then waiting for a release, the movie was a hotbed of speculations and gossip. One such gossip or borderline controversy was the one that involved Govinda’s chopped cameo.

Yes, you read that right. If you weren’t on the internet then and haven’t seen the viral leaked picture, veteran actor Govinda was intended to do a cameo in Ranbir and Katrina Kaif starrer. The actor had even shot for the same in the initial days of the shoot, and even the photos had gone viral. But to the fans and actor’s dismay, the scene did not make it to the final cut, and Ranbir had to apologise for the same. Read on to know more about the same.

Ranbir Kapoor not just acted by produced Jagga Jasoos. When Govinda’s cameo was nowhere to be seen in the scheme of things, it had reportedly pissed the veteran superstar. There were reports of him being upset with the makers. Ranbir in a conference for the film with Anurag Basu had even apologised to the actor for the same.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Unfortunately the entire track has been chopped off; it is our fault, Basu and mine. We had started this film very prematurely, without a complete script. The character had completely changed, and the film was taking so long. It is very irresponsible, and very unfair to cast a great legend like Govinda and not give justice to his role. It is very unfortunate the way things panned out. We are apologetic, but it is for the best for the film that we had to cut that track out.”

While all of that, Govinda also took to Twitter back then to clear the air around his cameo in Jagga Jasoos. The actor talking about the Ranbir Kapoor starrer wrote, “I gave full respect to Kapoor family i did the film because he is my seniors son I was told I will get the script. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount made no contracts. I was unwell and on drips but still I travelled to South Africa and did my shoot. There were various negative stories and negative articles only for GOVINDA and that’s how the film was remembered for 3yrs. I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it’s completely his call.”

