Govinda will always be known as an iconic actor in the history of Bollywood. Every Bollywood buff would always have his dialogue, songs and movies in their mind. There’s no other like him, but despite that, the actor witnessed a tough phase in his career. For 4 long years, he had no work and had to helplessly sit at home. That’s our trivia of Riches To Rags today!

Advertisement

It was back in 2014 when the megastar returned to Bollywood with Kill Dill. Many kept questioning where he had been missing for over 3-4 years. But actually, it was not by choice. The actor witnessed a roadblock with the changing times and found it hard to get work.

Advertisement

Govinda in a conversation with DNA revealed, “I wasn’t away. The fact is, I did not get any offers. For four years, I was sitting at home doing nothing. Wahaan, I left politics, yahaan film line ne mujhe chhod diya! Nobody approached me. When my fans would meet me at airports or elsewhere, they would ask me why am I doing some Sandhi Sudha soap ad? I said since I am not seen anywhere, I had to do something.”

During that time, there were also rumours that Govinda did not want to play elderly roles. This mindset turned into a hindrance to his career, which eventually landed him with no work. Responding to the same, the actor said, “Trust me I did not get a single offer, not even to play a father!”

Kill Dill turned a major game-changer for the Partner actor.

“Shaad Ali called me and offered this villainous role in Kill Dil. I was determined to work, but since the role was negative, I asked my wife Sunita if I should go ahead and she approved. I said yes to that film and after that, I signed nine films including Holiday and Happy Ending, in which I have a cameo. When I got enough money, I decided to produce and star in Abhinay Chakra,” revealed Govinda.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Starts Indian Restaurant In New York, Did Puja With Hubby Nick Jonas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube